Watch Webinar – Analysis of Trump’s MidEast Trip

On May 13, President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia, kicking off a pivotal three-day regional trip that includes visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. While President Trump has focused on economic matters, announcing $600 billion in Saudi investment in the United States, his trip also signals a shift in U.S. foreign policy.

In an address in Riyadh, Trump excoriated “nation-builders” and “interventionalists,” and expressed his hope that the Middle East would enter a “golden age” shedding its centuries-long “turmoil and strife, and war and death,” and instead become a “cultural and commercial crossroads of the planet.” Trump also rejected the idea that the United States has any “permanent enemies,” instead voicing a desire to, with Iran, “forge new partnerships for a better and more stable world, even if our differences may be profound.” Putting words into action, the president announced the removal of all sanctions against Syria and met with that country’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

To assess the key takeaways from the trip and the unfolding developments in the region, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA Distinguished Scholar and former U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Amb. Eric Edelman, and JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah. The conversation was moderated by JINSA Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe.