Watch Webinar – Conversation with Rep. Jimmy Panetta

Amid Israel’s operations against Iran, Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) traveled to the Middle East as part of a bipartisan delegation focused on expanding the Abraham Accords. A key member of the Congressional Abraham Accords Caucus and vocal advocate for the strategic importance of the accords, Panetta visited Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. He said Arab leaders echoed a singular message: “what we heard consistently is, none of them want a nuclear-armed Iran.”

Since his return home, the United States has conducted major air strikes against Iran’s three main nuclear facilities, setting Iran’s nuclear program back significantly. As a result, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran’s weakened state may lead to “extraordinary opportunities” for Israel in the diplomatic arena. This prospect was made even likelier by President Trump’s announcement on June 23 of a ceasefire between an ascendant Israel and a weakened Iran.

JINSA hosted an exclusive conversation with Congressman Panetta to discuss his first-hand insights on a rapidly changing Middle East and what the United States and our regional partners can do to ensure Iran’s nuclear program is fully dismantled.

JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD, moderated the conversation.