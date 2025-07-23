Watch Webinar – Defending Israel Against the Iranian Missile Threat: Lessons From the 12 Day War





Click here to read a transcript.

Israel’s daring June campaign against Iran saw numerous successes, including the major degradation of Iran’s military assets and nuclear program. Receiving less attention but just as significant was another extraordinary achievement: the highly successful Israeli defense, with U.S. help, against approximately 550 Iranian ballistic missiles. In a true trial by fire, Israeli defenses displayed their prowess, intercepting 86 percent of inbound ballistic missiles and leading the director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization to remark, “our expectations were lower than the results.”

JINSA hosted an exclusive webinar breaking down the details of the defensive effort and lessons learned for the future. The webinar featured Lt Gen Thomas Bergeson, USAF (ret.), former Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command, and JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Amikam Norkin, former Commander of the Israeli Air Force.

JINSA Associate Director of Foreign Policy Ari Cicurel moderated the discussion.