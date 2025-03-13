Watch Webinar – Future of Old Conflicts in Turkey and Syria

The Middle East’s myriad, complex, often overlapping conflicts continue to evolve—particularly in Turkey and Syria. The decades-long conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group may finally have an end in sight. On February 27, Abdullah Ocalan, the longtime PKK leader, issued a remarkable statement from Turkish prison calling for the PKK to adopt a ceasefire with Turkey in exchange for greater political rights. PKK forces in Iraq and Turkey officially heeded Ocalan’s directive, even as Ankara launched strikes over the following week targeting Kurdish forces in western Iraq and northern Syria.

Meanwhile, the situation in Syria itself, where Kurdish fighters have repeatedly clashed with Turkish-backed actors since the Assad regime’s collapse, continues its unpredictable evolution. On March 10, the Syrian transition government announced a breakthrough deal to integrate Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the interim government by the end of the year. In recent days, sectarian violence has erupted, with Assad loyalists from the country’s Alawite minority attacking police forces of the Turkish-linked and Sunni extremist-led interim government, with government forces responding by killing hundreds of Alawite civilians.

To discuss the unfolding developments in Turkey and Syria, JINSA hosted a discussion with leading subject matter experts, including JINSA Distinguished Scholar and former U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Amb. Eric Edelman, JINSA Policy Advisor and Director of the Central-Asia Caucasus Institute & Silk Road Studies Program Svante Cornell, and JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah. The discussion was moderated by JINSA’s Vice President for Policy, Blaise Misztal.