Watch Webinar – Gaza Ceasefire Breakdown and Trump’s Ultimatum

Hamas’s sabotage threatens to collapse the fragile Gaza ceasefire deal. The terror group’s refusal to release more hostages “until further notice” threatens the resumption of hostilities in Gaza and other fronts and drew fury from Washington. Warning that “we’re going to lose our patience,” President Donald Trump demanded Hamas release all hostages on February 15 or face “all hell” breaking out. Similarly, Prime Minister Benajmin Netanyahu promised “intense fighting until Hamas is defeated” if the deadline is not met.

To discuss the latest developments with President Trump’s ultimatum and the ceasefire deal, JINSA hosted a conversation with JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and JINSA Visiting Fellow IDF BG (ret.) Effie Defrin. The discussion was moderated by JINSA’s Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal.