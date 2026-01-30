Watch Webinar – Iran, Bloody Iran

Click here to read a transcript.

The nationwide Iranian protests throughout January were historic, with millions of people risking their lives—and 36,000 protesters losing them, according to exclusive Iran International reporting—to protest the odious Iranian regime. The protests also set in motion a major U.S.-Iran showdown. After dispatching a carrier strike group to the region, President Donald Trump threatened Iran with “violence, if necessary” on January 28, adding that “time is running out” for the regime to cut a deal.

JINSA hosted a webinar breaking down the extraordinary heroism on display in the protests, the potential for more demonstrations, and escalating U.S.-Iran tensions. The webinar featured Mehdi Parpanchi, executive editor of Iran International, and JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah, former National Security Advisor to U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney.

JINSA Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal moderated the discussion.