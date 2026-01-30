Watch Webinar – Iran, Bloody Iran
The nationwide Iranian protests throughout January were historic, with millions of people risking their lives—and 36,000 protesters losing them, according to exclusive Iran International reporting—to protest the odious Iranian regime. The protests also set in motion a major U.S.-Iran showdown. After dispatching a carrier strike group to the region, President Donald Trump threatened Iran with “violence, if necessary” on January 28, adding that “time is running out” for the regime to cut a deal.
JINSA hosted a webinar breaking down the extraordinary heroism on display in the protests, the potential for more demonstrations, and escalating U.S.-Iran tensions. The webinar featured Mehdi Parpanchi, executive editor of Iran International, and JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah, former National Security Advisor to U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney.
JINSA Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal moderated the discussion.
Mehdi Parpanchi
Mehdi Parpanchi is the executive editor of Iran International, a 24-hour broadcast network that sheds light on the Iranian regime’s brutality. He is the former Lead Presenter for BBC Persia and former Iran Service Director for Radio Farda.
John Hannah
John Hannah is Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow at JINSA. John served in senior foreign policy positions for both Democratic and Republican administrations, including as former Vice President Dick Cheney’s National Security Advisor from 2005-2009 and as Vice President Cheney’s Deputy National Security Advisor for the Middle East from 2001-2005.
Blaise Misztal
Blaise Misztal is the Vice President for Policy at JINSA. His research interests include Iran and its nuclear program, U.S.-Turkey relations, countering extremism, and strategic competition. Most recently, Blaise was a Fellow at the Hudson Institute.