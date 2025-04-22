Watch Webinar – Iran Nuclear Talks

As U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations plod into their third week, the Trump administration has split publicly between demanding full dismantlement and conceding compromises on Iran’s enrichment program. Amid recent reports the White House seeks to forestall Israeli military action, this raises concerns that Iran could stave off more concerted pressure—and ultimately secure a deal replicating the fatally flawed Obama-era JCPOA—precisely when the regime and its defenses appear more vulnerable than perhaps ever before.

To discuss these developments and U.S.-Israeli options against Iran’s nuclear weapons program, JINSA held a discussion with JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah. The discussion was moderated by JINSA Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe.