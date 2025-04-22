Watch Webinar – Iran Nuclear Talks
As U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations plod into their third week, the Trump administration has split publicly between demanding full dismantlement and conceding compromises on Iran’s enrichment program. Amid recent reports the White House seeks to forestall Israeli military action, this raises concerns that Iran could stave off more concerted pressure—and ultimately secure a deal replicating the fatally flawed Obama-era JCPOA—precisely when the regime and its defenses appear more vulnerable than perhaps ever before.
To discuss these developments and U.S.-Israeli options against Iran’s nuclear weapons program, JINSA held a discussion with JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah. The discussion was moderated by JINSA Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe.
|
John Hannah
John Hannah is the Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy. Hannah served in senior foreign policy positions for both Democratic and Republican administrations, including as former Vice President Dick Cheney’s National Security Advisor from 2005-2009 and as Vice President Cheney’s Deputy National Security Advisor for the Middle East from 2001-2005.
|
Jonathan Ruhe
Jonathan Ruhe is JINSA Director of Foreign Policy. Prior to joining JINSA, he worked at the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC), where he focused on Middle East and Former Soviet Union security issues. His commentary has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Foreign Policy, The Dispatch, and various international media outlets.