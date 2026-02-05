Watch Webinar – Iran Talks Deja Vu

Click here to read a transcript.

Facing a potential war with the United States, Iran has reopened its old playbook of seeking talks, with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff scheduled to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on February 6. Yet what the United States hopes to achieve in negotiations, which give the vulnerable Iranian regime much-needed legitimacy and respite from military pressure, is unclear — especially since Tehran refuses to put its nuclear enrichment or ballistic missile programs up for negotiation.

To discuss the upcoming talks and the lessons of past U.S.-Iran negotiations, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA Senior Advisor Stephen Rademaker, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation; JINSA Iran Policy Project member Ray Takeyh, who is also the Hasib Sabbagh Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations; and Jonathan Ruhe, JINSA Fellow for American Strategy.

JINSA Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal moderated the discussion.