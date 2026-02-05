Watch Webinar – Iran Talks Deja Vu
Click here to read a transcript.
Facing a potential war with the United States, Iran has reopened its old playbook of seeking talks, with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff scheduled to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on February 6. Yet what the United States hopes to achieve in negotiations, which give the vulnerable Iranian regime much-needed legitimacy and respite from military pressure, is unclear — especially since Tehran refuses to put its nuclear enrichment or ballistic missile programs up for negotiation.
To discuss the upcoming talks and the lessons of past U.S.-Iran negotiations, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA Senior Advisor Stephen Rademaker, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation; JINSA Iran Policy Project member Ray Takeyh, who is also the Hasib Sabbagh Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations; and Jonathan Ruhe, JINSA Fellow for American Strategy.
JINSA Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal moderated the discussion.
Stephen Rademaker
Stephen Rademaker is a Senior Advisor at JINSA. He is the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation, has led multiple bureaus at the State Department, and also directed the Proliferation Security Initiative and nonproliferation policy toward Iran and North Korea. During this time he also headed U.S. delegations to the 2005 Review Conference of Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
Ray Takeyh
Ray Takeyh is a member of JINSA’s Iran Policy Project and Hasib J. Sabbagh Senior Fellow for Middle East studies at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). He previously served as a senior advisor on Iran policy at the Department of State.
Jonathan Ruhe
Jonathan Ruhe is Fellow for American Strategy at JINSA. Prior to joining JINSA, he worked at the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC), where he focused on Middle East and Former Soviet Union security issues. His commentary has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Foreign Policy, The Dispatch, and various international media outlets.
Blaise Misztal
Blaise Misztal is the Vice President for Policy at JINSA. He previously served as Fellow at the Hudson Institute, Executive Director of the Task Force on Extremism in Fragile State, and Director of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s National Security Program.