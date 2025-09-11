Watch Webinar – Israel Strikes Hamas in Qatar

Click here to read a transcript.

On September 9, Israel struck Hamas’s headquarters in Doha, Qatar, marking the first known Israeli military operation within Qatar’s borders. Operation Summit of Fire targeted Hamas’s most senior leaders, including Khalil al-Hayya, and ended years of Qatari impunity for hosting and bankrolling Hamas. According to Israeli media, the strikes were greenlit by President Donald Trump.

The daring strike came a day after Hamas terror operatives opened fire at a Jerusalem bus stop, killing six civilians and wounding 12 others. In Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces are beginning a major offensive against Hamas’s Gaza City stronghold, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling on civilians to evacuate the area and announcing his directive for Israeli forces to act decisively against Hamas’s “terror towers” in Gaza’s urban center.

To discuss Israel’s unprecedented military action in Qatar and the unfolding operation in Gaza City, JINSA hosted a conversation featuring JINSA Iran Policy Project Member and former U.S. Special Representative for Iran Elliott Abrams, moderated by JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.