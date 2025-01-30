Watch Webinar – Israel War/Ceasefire Update 1/30

Israel’s multifront war has seemingly reached a critical turning point. The tenuous Gaza ceasefire largely continues to hold roughly two weeks in, but the future of the agreement, and of Gaza itself, remains uncertain. Meanwhile, the equally fragile Lebanon ceasefire has been punctuated by IDF strikes in response to Hezbollah violations. And though they have halted their attacks for now, the Houthis in Yemen are threatening strikes on Israel if the Gaza ceasefire collapses. Looming large in the background, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warned last week that Iran is “pressing the gas pedal” on uranium enrichment for a nuclear weapon.

To discuss the unfolding situation and its implications, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and JINSA Visiting Fellow BG (ret.) Effie Defrin.

The conversation was moderated by JINSA’s Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe.