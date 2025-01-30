Watch Webinar – Israel War/Ceasefire Update 1/30
Israel’s multifront war has seemingly reached a critical turning point. The tenuous Gaza ceasefire largely continues to hold roughly two weeks in, but the future of the agreement, and of Gaza itself, remains uncertain. Meanwhile, the equally fragile Lebanon ceasefire has been punctuated by IDF strikes in response to Hezbollah violations. And though they have halted their attacks for now, the Houthis in Yemen are threatening strikes on Israel if the Gaza ceasefire collapses. Looming large in the background, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warned last week that Iran is “pressing the gas pedal” on uranium enrichment for a nuclear weapon.
To discuss the unfolding situation and its implications, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and JINSA Visiting Fellow BG (ret.) Effie Defrin.
The conversation was moderated by JINSA’s Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe.
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror is a Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy Distinguished Fellow. MG Amidror was formerly the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Israel, as well as the head of the National Security Council, from 2011-2013. During his 36-year career in the IDF, MG Amidror served as Commander of IDF Military Colleges, Military Secretary for the Minister of Defense, Director of the Intelligence Analysis Division, and as Intelligence Officer for the Northern Command.
IDF BG (ret.) Effie Defrin
IDF BG (ret.) Effie Defrin is a Visiting Fellow at JINSA and a former participant in JINSA’s 2019 Brigadier Generals Military Leadership Education Program. Prior to joining JINSA, BG Defrin served as the head of the IDF’s International Cooperation Division, and previously served as Israel’s Defense Attache to India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka and Commander of the IDF’s 27th Armored Brigade.
Jonathan Ruhe
Jonathan Ruhe is JINSA’s Director of Foreign Policy. Prior to joining JINSA, he worked at the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC), where he focused on Middle East and Former Soviet Union security issues. His commentary has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Foreign Policy, The National Interest, and various international media outlets. He holds degrees with honors from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and from the University of Chicago, where he was a fellow with the Program on International Security Policy.