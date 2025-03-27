Watch Webinar – Israel War Update 3/27
Amid growing challenges on its other fronts, Israel has resumed targeted military operations in the Gaza Strip to apply increasingly suffocating military pressure against Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has struck over 400 targets since resuming its campaign in Gaza on March 18, eliminating over 150 terror operatives and roughly a dozen senior Hamas officials. Meanwhile, the IDF is repositioning ground forces at strategic points inside the enclave, including Rafah, the central Netzarim Corridor axis, and northern Gaza’s Jabaliya and Beit Lahiya neighborhoods. While escalating its pressure campaign against Hamas, the IDF has also conducted strikes against terrorists in Lebanon and Syria in recent days in response to attacks on Israeli military positions and Israel itself.
Signaling Israel’s resolve to achieve its war aims, Israeli leaders are reportedly considering sending tens of thousands of troops into Gaza if ceasefire talks continue to stall. Meanwhile, Hamas has reportedly refused to entertain the latest Egyptian-brokered proposal to secure more hostage releases, once again exposing Hamas’s fundamentally intractable aims of stalling for time and maintaining its tenuous grip on Gaza.
To discuss the latest developments in Israel’s campaign, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and JINSA Julian & Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish.
The discussion was moderated by JINSA Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe.
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror
IDF Major General (ret.) Yaakov Amidror is a Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy Distinguished Fellow. MG Amidror was formerly the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Israel, as well as the head of the National Security Council, from 2011-2013. During his 36-year career in the IDF, MG Amidror served as Commander of IDF Military Colleges, Military Secretary for the Minister of Defense, Director of the Intelligence Analysis Division, and as Intelligence Officer for the Northern Command.
IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish
IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish is the Julian & Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA). MG Ayish served in the IDF for 36 years and retired in 2016, concluding an accomplished career during which he attained the rank of Major General. Throughout his distinguished service, he served in core and operational command positions in the IDF ground forces and in senior command and managerial positions in the IDF General Staff. In his last position, MG Ayish served for four years as Israel’s Defense and Armed Forces Attaché to the United States in Washington, D.C.
Jonathan Ruhe
Jonathan Ruhe is JINSA Director of Foreign Policy. Prior to joining JINSA, he worked at the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC), where he focused on Middle East and Former Soviet Union security issues. His commentary has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Foreign Policy, The Dispatch, and various international media outlets. He holds degrees with honors from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and from the University of Chicago, where he was a fellow with the Program on International Security Policy.