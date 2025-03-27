Watch Webinar – Israel War Update 3/27

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Amid growing challenges on its other fronts, Israel has resumed targeted military operations in the Gaza Strip to apply increasingly suffocating military pressure against Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has struck over 400 targets since resuming its campaign in Gaza on March 18, eliminating over 150 terror operatives and roughly a dozen senior Hamas officials. Meanwhile, the IDF is repositioning ground forces at strategic points inside the enclave, including Rafah, the central Netzarim Corridor axis, and northern Gaza’s Jabaliya and Beit Lahiya neighborhoods. While escalating its pressure campaign against Hamas, the IDF has also conducted strikes against terrorists in Lebanon and Syria in recent days in response to attacks on Israeli military positions and Israel itself.

Signaling Israel’s resolve to achieve its war aims, Israeli leaders are reportedly considering sending tens of thousands of troops into Gaza if ceasefire talks continue to stall. Meanwhile, Hamas has reportedly refused to entertain the latest Egyptian-brokered proposal to secure more hostage releases, once again exposing Hamas’s fundamentally intractable aims of stalling for time and maintaining its tenuous grip on Gaza.

To discuss the latest developments in Israel’s campaign, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and JINSA Julian & Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish.

The discussion was moderated by JINSA Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe.