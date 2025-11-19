Watch Webinar – MBS Visits Washington: Implications for U.S. and Middle East

Click here to read a transcript.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ongoing U.S. visit is already making headlines. President Donald Trump announced his intention to make Saudi Arabia among the first non-NATO countries to receive U.S. F-35 combat aircraft, while bin Salman pledged nearly $1 trillion in Saudi investment in the U.S. economy.

Yet the big prize, a Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization agreement, remains elusive. While bin Salman stated that “we want to be part of the Abraham Accords,” the Saudi asking price is reportedly concrete progress toward Palestinian statehood. Nevertheless, President Trump struck an optimistic note, stating that he received a “positive response” when discussing normalization with bin Salman.

To discuss this visit and its significance for the United States and the Middle East, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah and JINSA’s Fellow for American Strategy Jonathan Ruhe.

JINSA’s Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal moderated the conversation.