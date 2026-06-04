Webinar – The Fog of Ceasefire: Escalation and the Uncertainty Ahead

Click here to read a transcript.

Ceasefire agreements have not pacified the Iranian regime and its proxy Hezbollah. Since the temporary Lebanon ceasefire began less than 50 days ago, Hezbollah has ​launched over 1,100 drones and rockets — including several attacks following President Donald Trump’s June 1 claim that Hezbollah had pledged to “not attack Israel.” In recent days, the Iranian regime has attacked Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, and ships in international waters. Diplomatic progress is also in doubt, with Iranian state media giving conflicting reports about the regime’s willingness to continue talks.

In addition, Iran has linked the two fronts at the negotiating table, further complicating matters. Following Tehran’s insistence that Israeli operations against Hezbollah were impeding a deal, President Trump berated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a tense June 1 call. Then, on June 3, Israel agreed to a full ceasefire with Lebanon and committed to withdraw its forces from certain geographic zones. However, there is no guarantee that Israel’s conditions for upholding the ceasefire—Lebanese forces filling the vacuum and Hezbollah halting its attacks—​will be met.

To discuss the latest developments and the potential path forward, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, former National Security Advisor to Israel’s Prime Minister.

Blaise Misztal, JINSA’s Vice President for Policy, moderated the discussion.