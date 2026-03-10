Watch Webinar – Iran War Energy Disruption: Short-Term or Here To Stay?
Click here to read a transcript.
U.S.-Israeli operations against Iran have achieved significant military successes. But Iran’s reprisals against Gulf energy infrastructure and shipping around the Strait of Hormuz are causing one of the largest oil supply disruptions in history, triggering price spikes and economic uncertainty around the world.
To discuss the risks to global energy markets, their broader implications, and U.S. policy options, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring renowned energy expert Robert McNally, Founder and President of the Rapidan Energy Group and former Senior Director for International Energy on the National Security Council.
The discussion was moderated by JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.
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Robert McNally
Robert McNally is a Fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy and President of Rapidan Energy Group, a market advisory firm. He previously served as Senior Director for International Energy on the U.S. National Security Council.
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Michael Makovsky, PhD
Michael Makovsky, since 2013, has been President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA). Makovsky is a senior Pentagon official and a leading expert on U.S.-Israel defense ties, U.S. policy in the Middle East, and the role of energy in U.S. national security policy.