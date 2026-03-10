Watch Webinar – Iran War Energy Disruption: Short-Term or Here To Stay?

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U.S.-Israeli operations against Iran have achieved significant military successes. But Iran’s reprisals against Gulf energy infrastructure and shipping around the Strait of Hormuz are causing one of the largest oil supply disruptions in history, triggering price spikes and economic uncertainty around the world.

To discuss the risks to global energy markets, their broader implications, and U.S. policy options, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring renowned energy expert Robert McNally, Founder and President of the Rapidan Energy Group and former Senior Director for International Energy on the National Security Council.

The discussion was moderated by JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.