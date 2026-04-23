Watch Webinar – What’s Next for Iran?

Click here to read a transcript.

On April 21, President Donald Trump indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran that was about to lapse, while keeping in place the U.S. naval blockade, citing the “fractured” nature of Iran’s regime and the need to provide it time to put together a “unified proposal.”

Iran, for its part, is doubling down on its belligerence—including firing at and reportedly seizing commercial vessels, and demanding exorbitant bribes in exchange for ships’ safety.

JINSA hosted a webinar breaking down the current situation, how long the ceasefire could remain in place, and what might come next.

The webinar featured JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror,former Head of Israel’s National Security Council and former Director of the Israel Defense Forces’ Intelligence Analysis Division; JINSA Distinguished Scholar Amb. Eric Edelman, former U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy; and JINSA Hertog Distinguished Fellow Gen Frank McKenzie, USMC (ret.), former Commander, U.S. Central Command.

JINSA Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal moderated the conversation.