Watch Webinar – What’s Next for Iran?
Click here to read a transcript.
On April 21, President Donald Trump indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran that was about to lapse, while keeping in place the U.S. naval blockade, citing the “fractured” nature of Iran’s regime and the need to provide it time to put together a “unified proposal.”
Iran, for its part, is doubling down on its belligerence—including firing at and reportedly seizing commercial vessels, and demanding exorbitant bribes in exchange for ships’ safety.
JINSA hosted a webinar breaking down the current situation, how long the ceasefire could remain in place, and what might come next.
The webinar featured JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror,former Head of Israel’s National Security Council and former Director of the Israel Defense Forces’ Intelligence Analysis Division; JINSA Distinguished Scholar Amb. Eric Edelman, former U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy; and JINSA Hertog Distinguished Fellow Gen Frank McKenzie, USMC (ret.), former Commander, U.S. Central Command.
JINSA Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal moderated the conversation.
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IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror is a Distinguished Fellow at JINSA. Before joining JINSA, MG (ret.) Amidror served as Head of Israel’s National Security Council. MG (ret.) Amidror also has served as Director of the IDF’s Intelligence Analysis Division.
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Amb. Eric Edelman
Amb. Eric Edelman is a Distinguished Scholar at JINSA and the co-chair of JINSA’s Iran Policy Project. Amb. Edelman is the former U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy and a former member of the U.S. Defense Policy Board Advisory Committee. He also served as America’s ambassador to Finland and Turkey.
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Gen Frank McKenzie, USMC (ret.)
Gen Frank McKenzie, USMC (ret.) is Hertog Distinguished Fellow at JINSA and President of The Citadel Military College of South Carolina. During his distinguished military service, Gen (ret.) McKenzie led all U.S. armed forces in the Middle East as Commander, U.S. Central Command. Gen (ret.) McKenzie also served as Director for Strategic Planning at the Pentagon.
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Blaise Misztal
Blaise Misztal is the Vice President for Policy at JINSA. Misztal previously was a Fellow at the Hudson Institute, and has held roles as the Executive Director of the Task Force on Extremism in Fragile States and Director of the National Security Program at the Bipartisan Policy Center.