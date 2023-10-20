The West rewarded Iranian terrorism by dropping UN sanctions

How are the U.S. and Europe punishing Iran for its advancing nuclear program and its involvement in Hamas’ slaughter of Israeli, European, and American citizens? They aren’t. In fact, on Wednesday, they just allowed the UN embargo on Iran’s purchase and sale of missiles and missile technology to expire.

Rewarding Iran will not curb the regime’s belligerence or promote diplomacy, as Western leaders astonishingly claim. Everyone should realize by now that it will only embolden and legalize an explosion of Iranian arms around the world.

