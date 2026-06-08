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What the Iran War Shows About the Future of Warfighting

RealClearDefense - Monday, June 8, 2026 by Maj Gen Charles Corcoran, USAF (ret.) and Yoni Tobin and |
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Maj Gen Charles Corcoran  (U.S. Air Force, ret.) is former Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, U.S. Air Force, and a participant in the Jewish Institute for National Security of America’s (JINSA) Generals and Admirals Program.
Yoni Tobin is a senior policy analyst at JINSA.

Originally published in RealClearDefense.