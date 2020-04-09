Why the US Must Quit Negotiating with Iran

The $2 trillion stimulus law aimed at mitigating the costs of the Covid-19 crisis ultimately marked a bipartisan triumph. There also is bipartisan consensus on another national security threat: the importance of renewed negotiations with Iran. Here, the consensus is mistaken. It is time to abandon the quixotic quest for a diplomatic solution to the Iranian threat, and instead pressure the regime further by adopting a policy of regime collapse.

The Tehran regime has been severely weakened by sanctions, persistent domestic instability and cratering oil prices. The spread of Covid-19 has weakened it further. It has officially infected more than

Michael Makovsky, a former Pentagon official in the George W. Bush administration, is president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).

Originally published in The Hill