If Congress wanted to ensure that the U.S. would not proceed with the strike, it could have acted, and it has the legal authority to halt further engagement if it acts now. Yet, in practice, Congress has repeatedly tolerated presidential decisions to employ military force without congressional preapproval and has consistently supported such actions by appropriating funds to facilitate and sustain these military operations. Congress has not declared war since 1942, and it has only issued a handful of authorizations for the use of military force since then.