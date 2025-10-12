After Deal, “Wicked” Hamas Pushing to Control Gaza Narrative | JINSA Senior Fellow John Hannah on Fox News

JINSA’s Randi and Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah told Fox News that he believes Hamas, after finally agreeing to a ceasefire involving the release of 20 living hostages from captivity, is pushing hard on the information warfare front to save face.

Hamas, according to Hannah, is working hard to control the public narrative of the war, seeking in the face of all evidence to convince Western and Islamic audiences that the war was “something of a victory” for the terror group.