As the U.S. Steps Out of the Middle East, It Must Help Israel Step Up

When Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with President Joe Biden this week, Afghanistan’s collapse and U.S. efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal that Israel opposes will dominate the agenda. But the two leaders should also discuss the U.S.-Israel strategic partnership’s future — recognizing Israel’s emergence as one of the world’s most powerful nations and the pivotal role it can play in helping defend America’s interests in the Middle East, especially as Washington shifts to countering a rising China….

John Hannah is a senior fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) and a former national security advisor to Vice President Dick Cheney. Michael Makovsky, a former Pentagon official, is president and CEO of JINSA.

Originally published in The Hill