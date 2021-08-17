Back

Listen: JINSA Call on U.S. Allies and Afghanistan’s Collapse

- Tuesday, August 17, 2021 |
Share:

Three weeks ago, JINSA asked experts from Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan what the pending collapse of Afghanistan might mean for their countries. Now that the worst has happened and a Taliban takeover is a reality, we thought you might be interested in listening to what they had to say about how U.S. allies around the world would perceive this blow to American power and credibility.

Click here to listen to the conference call recording


Amidror

IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror

IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror is a Distinguished Fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center. Amidror was formerly the National Security Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as the head of Israel’s National Security Council from 2011-13.

Click here to read full bio

Dr. I-Chung Lai

Dr. Lai is president of Taiwan’s Prospect Foundation. He formerly served as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Director General for International Affairs and China Affairs, as well as the Executive Director of the DPP’s Mission to the United States.

Click here to read full bio

Dr. Nawaf Obaid

Nawaf Obaid is a senior fellow at King’s College London and a commissioner at the Commission for International Justice and Accountability (CIJA). He previously served as a consultant to the Saudi Royal Court, and as an advisor to Saudi ambassadors in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Click here to read full bio

John Hannah

John Hannah is a Senior Fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy. Hannah served in senior foreign policy positions for both Democratic and Republican administrations, including as National Security Advisor to U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney.

Click here to read full bio