Listen: JINSA Call on U.S. Allies and Afghanistan’s Collapse
Three weeks ago, JINSA asked experts from Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan what the pending collapse of Afghanistan might mean for their countries. Now that the worst has happened and a Taliban takeover is a reality, we thought you might be interested in listening to what they had to say about how U.S. allies around the world would perceive this blow to American power and credibility.
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror is a Distinguished Fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center. Amidror was formerly the National Security Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as the head of Israel’s National Security Council from 2011-13.
Dr. I-Chung Lai
Dr. Lai is president of Taiwan’s Prospect Foundation. He formerly served as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Director General for International Affairs and China Affairs, as well as the Executive Director of the DPP’s Mission to the United States.
Dr. Nawaf Obaid
Nawaf Obaid is a senior fellow at King’s College London and a commissioner at the Commission for International Justice and Accountability (CIJA). He previously served as a consultant to the Saudi Royal Court, and as an advisor to Saudi ambassadors in the United States and the United Kingdom.
John Hannah
John Hannah is a Senior Fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy. Hannah served in senior foreign policy positions for both Democratic and Republican administrations, including as National Security Advisor to U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney.