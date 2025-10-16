PRESS RELEASE: JINSA Calls for Coordinated Pressure to Prevent Iran from Rebuilding Nuclear and Missile Programs

October 16, 2025

Washington, DC – The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) today released Building on the Win: U.S. Strategy Toward Iran After the 12-Day War, a timely roadmap urging the United States to intensify pressure on Iran before the regime can recover from this summer’s 12-Day War. The report stresses that U.S. and Israeli successes in that conflict created a rare strategic opening, but it will quickly close if Washington reverts to open-ended diplomacy — Tehran’s well-worn tactic for stalling until it regains strength.

Iran is already maneuvering to rebuild its nuclear and missile programs, restrict IAEA access, and legislate withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. JINSA’s Iran Policy Project, led by Ambassador Eric Edelman and General Charles Wald, USAF (ret.), argues that if Washington does not act decisively now and align policy with Israel, European allies, and Arab partners, the gains made on the battlefield will be lost.

Key recommendations include:

Insist on a deal with zero uranium enrichment or plutonium reprocessing, covering missiles, drones, IRGC activity, and proxies worldwide, presented as a take-it-or-leave-it treaty requiring Senate approval.

Set a firm, non-extendable deadline for talks, with sanctions enforced throughout and military options clearly on the table.

Ensure no daylight between the U.S., Israel, and E3 (Britain, France, and Germany) on threats, messaging, and military posture.

Deepen coordination with Arab partners on missile defense, intelligence sharing, and maritime security to constrain Iran regionally.

Accelerate arms transfers, preposition munitions, expand force posture, and update contingency plans.

Fully enforce and expand sanctions, including UN snapback, interdiction of illicit oil fleets, and aligning U.S. and European regimes.

This is a fleeting window to transform a tactical win into lasting strategic advantage. Israel’s and America’s operations imposed serious damage on Iran’s nuclear, missile, and proxy capabilities, but the regime remains defiant and capable of reconstitution.

Success depends on rejecting open-ended diplomacy and applying coordinated military, diplomatic, and economic pressure to force a far stronger deal than any previously contemplated.

Read the report.

