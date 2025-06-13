Trump Must Stand Firm With Israel to Slam the Door on Iran’s Nukes — and Achieve Middle East Peace

By attacking Iran’s nuclear program, Israel has acted to uphold what five successive American presidents from both parties, including President Donald Trump, have identified as a vital national interest of the United States.

Now is the time for Washington to leave the regime in Tehran with no doubt about America’s unwavering support for our closest and most capable Middle Eastern ally.

At this critical moment, US and Israeli interests are perfectly aligned in preventing a broader Middle East war and ending Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions for good.

The more clearly Tehran perceives zero daylight between Washington and Jerusalem, the better the odds it will comply.

Distancing America from Israel, and conspicuously removing ourselves from the region, will be dangerously counterproductive. Tehran will be emboldened to retaliate aggressively and reconstitute its shattered atomic enterprise

Most immediately, Trump must state plainly that Iran’s Supreme Leader faces a stark choice between standing down or realizing his worst fear: A direct confrontation with unmatchable US and Israeli military power that puts the very survival of his regime at risk.

Absent such an unambiguous deterrent message, Iran will be tempted to retaliate with missile and drone strikes against Israel, US bases around the Gulf, and other high-value targets across the region.

Preventing such escalation now requires unmistakable US military readiness, leadership, and resolve on a par with last year’s remarkable American-led efforts to help Israel defend against two massive Iranian aerial barrages.

But defense is only half of the solution: Iran’s regime also must understand that any effort to expand the conflict will invite a punishing military blow that could weaken its ability to survive.

Tehran needs to know, in no uncertain terms, that escalation could mean losing everything it holds dear.

US-Israel intelligence cooperation will be crucial to assess the results of Israel’s action, especially since Tehran’s program has become so advanced, and its infrastructure so widespread, concealed, and resilient, in recent years.

Close coordination will be crucial to detect potential post-strike efforts by Iran to rebuild its nuclear capabilities, likely more covertly than before, and to make credible the certainty of follow-on US and Israeli operations to keep Iran from resuming its march to the bomb.

The United States also must be ready for Iran to absorb the strike and refrain from responding militarily.

Instead, it could retaliate diplomatically, most likely by leaving the Nonproliferation Treaty and evicting inspectors altogether.

This ostensible olive branch could be the regime’s cover to finally achieve a bomb, while driving a wedge between America and Israel.

Trump must warn China and Russia that he will veto any UN Security Council action against Israel’s self-defense. And he should support European-led “snapback” sanctions that, among other benefits, can stymie Beijing and Moscow from helping Iran rebuild its nuclear and military capabilities.

Even if Israel is successful in its operation, US interests and credibility around the world will be profoundly damaged if China and Russia see the United States do little to assist its close ally.

America’s goal must be a total shutdown of all Iranian options for retaliation or nuclear reconstitution. Iran can be left with no viable path forward other than the diplomatic off-ramp Trump has offered: that is, to permanently dismantle its uranium enrichment program in exchange for sanctions relief and the survival of its regime.

Through its bold action to avert the nightmare of a nuclear Iran, Israel has struck a tremendous blow on behalf of itself and the entire free world. It has also opened the door to achieving a more secure and stable Middle East.

Whether that opportunity is seized or lost now depends largely on Trump’s words and actions in the coming hours and days.

The world is watching. It’s no time to go wobbly. In standing by Israel, Trump will stand up for America.