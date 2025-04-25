Bad Idea: Trump Risks Following in Barack Obama’s Footsteps

Excerpt below:

If he continues his current negotiating approach with Iran, President Trump risks being the second coming of Barack Obama.

Thanks to fantastic Israeli military achievements, Trump inherited unprecedented leverage to drive a hard bargain with Iran over its nuclear program. Instead, he appears on the cusp of repeating Obama’s fatal mistake by cutting a weak deal that will maintain Iran’s nuclear threat, strengthen the Tehran regime and make war more likely…

Michael Makovsky, PhD, a former Pentagon official, is president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).

John Hannah, former national security advisor to Vice President Dick Cheney, is the Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow at JINSA.