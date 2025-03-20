Watch Webinar – Gaza Ceasefire Collapse: Fighting Resumes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Israel resumed military operations in the Gaza Strip on March 17 after direct U.S.-Hamas ceasefire negotiations collapsed. U.S. Middle East special envoy Steven Witkoff blamed Hamas for the talks’ breakdown, citing the terror group’s “entirely impractical” demands, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Hamas terrorists are “savages” and “we need to treat them as such.”

In recent days, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted sweeping airstrikes across the Gaza Strip and moved tanks into the Netzarim corridor bisecting the Gaza Strip in a new military campaign—Operation Strength and Shield— to defeat Hamas and free the remaining hostages. Hamas has reportedly recruited thousands of new terror operatives in recent weeks, setting the stage for major hostilities in Gaza.

To provide analysis on the unfolding situation, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah.

The discussion was moderated by JINSA Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal.