Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 9/19/24

The Israel Defense Forces continue to make significant gains against Hamas in southern Gaza, even as the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen recently fired a ballistic missile that entered Israeli airspace. Simultaneously, as Hezbollah-Israeli tensions continue to roil, the United States reportedly is pushing Israel to reduce its military operations against Hezbollah and instead pursue a diplomatic solution.

JINSA hosted a situational update on these developments and the wider regional war with JINSA Distinguished Fellows IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and IDF MG (ret.) Amikam Norkin. JINSA’s Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe moderated the discussion.