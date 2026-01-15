Watch Webinar – How Should the U.S. Respond to Iranian Protests?

Click here to read a transcript.

Iran’s nationwide protests are quickly reaching an inflection point, and their success or failure will largely hinge on what the United States does next. After the Iranian regime cut off internet access and began killing thousands of protestors, President Donald Trump pledged “very serious action” targeting Iran’s leaders if their violent suppression continues. On January 14, the United States deployed a guided-missile destroyer to the Persian Gulf and began evacuating personnel from its base in nearby Qatar, which could signal imminent U.S. military operations.

To evaluate the protests’ next steps and the potential U.S. response, JINSA hosted a discussion with three leading experts on Iran and the region.

The webinar featured JINSA Iran Policy Project member VADM Robert Harward, USN (ret.), who served as Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command and spent his childhood in Iran; JINSA Iran Policy Project member Lt Gen Charles Moore, USAF (ret.), who previously served as Deputy Commander, U.S. Cyber Command; and JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, former National Security Advisor to Israel’s Prime Minister.

JINSA VP for Policy Blaise Misztal moderated the discussion.