Watch Webinar – How Should the U.S. Respond to Iranian Protests?
Click here to read a transcript.
Iran’s nationwide protests are quickly reaching an inflection point, and their success or failure will largely hinge on what the United States does next. After the Iranian regime cut off internet access and began killing thousands of protestors, President Donald Trump pledged “very serious action” targeting Iran’s leaders if their violent suppression continues. On January 14, the United States deployed a guided-missile destroyer to the Persian Gulf and began evacuating personnel from its base in nearby Qatar, which could signal imminent U.S. military operations.
To evaluate the protests’ next steps and the potential U.S. response, JINSA hosted a discussion with three leading experts on Iran and the region.
The webinar featured JINSA Iran Policy Project member VADM Robert Harward, USN (ret.), who served as Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command and spent his childhood in Iran; JINSA Iran Policy Project member Lt Gen Charles Moore, USAF (ret.), who previously served as Deputy Commander, U.S. Cyber Command; and JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, former National Security Advisor to Israel’s Prime Minister.
JINSA VP for Policy Blaise Misztal moderated the discussion.
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror is a JINSA Distinguished Fellow. MG Amidror was formerly the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Israel and previously served as Director of the Israeli military’s Intelligence Analysis Division.
VADM (ret.) Robert Harward
VADM Robert Harward, USN (ret.) is a member of JINSA’s Iran Policy Project and a 2022 JINSA Generals and Admirals Program participant. He is the former Deputy Commander, U.S. Central Command and previously served as Deputy Commander, U.S. Joint Forces Command.
Lt Gen (ret.) Charles Moore
Lt Gen Charles Moore, USAF (ret.) is a member of JINSA’s Iran Policy Project and a 2022 JINSA Generals and Admirals Program participant. He is the former Deputy Commander, U.S. Cyber Command and previously served as Deputy Director for Global Operations at the Pentagon, among other leadership assignments.
Blaise Misztal
Blaise Misztal is the Vice President for Policy at JINSA. His research interests include Iran and its nuclear program, U.S.-Turkey relations, countering extremism, and strategic competition. Most recently, Blaise was a Fellow at the Hudson Institute.