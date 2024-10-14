Watch Webinar – Israel War Update 10.14.24

Israel is preparing its response to Iran’s massive ballistic missile attack against it on October 1, which could potentially involve striking Iran’s military, oil, or nuclear facilities, while the United States has demanded that any Israeli response be “proportional.” Despite Iran’s clear attempt to deter Israel’s increased operations in Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have continued to neutralize Hezbollah’s leadership, fighters, and weapons arsenal. Simultaneously, the IDF has launched a limited ground operation in southern Lebanon to push the terrorist group away from the Israeli border so that the roughly 63,500 evacuated Israelis can return to their homes in northern Israel.

JINSA hosted a situational update on these developments and the wider regional war with JINSA Distinguished Fellows IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and IDF MG (ret.) Amikam Norkin. JINSA’s Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe moderated the discussion.