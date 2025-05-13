Watch Webinar – Israel War Update 5/13

Israel’s Security Cabinet on May 4 approved a new offensive against Hamas that would involve the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) taking and holding territory within Gaza. The new operation, “Gideon’s Chariots,” is expected to begin after President Donald Trump’s upcoming Middle East visit, to allow Hamas a chance to accept a hostage release agreement within the next week, although Hamas has indicated there is “no point” in striking a deal. In parallel, Israel and the U.S. are finalizing a new aid delivery system for Gaza to facilitate more direct and efficient distribution while ensuring that assistance does not reach Hamas.

Meanwhile, Yemen recently launched ballistic missiles and UAVs toward Israel, striking near Ben Gurion airport, prompting Israeli strikes in response. Despite President Trump unexpectedly announcing a halt to the U.S. military campaign against the Houthis in exchange for the terrorist group ceasing attacks on commercial shipping, Houthi leaders have vowed further retaliation against Israel, warning Israelis to “stay in shelters, or leave your homeland immediately.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed Israel will “defend ourselves alone” against the Houthis.

To discuss these emerging developments in Israel’s ongoing military operations and the broader implications for regional security, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellows IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and IDF MG (ret.) Amikam Norkin. The discussion was moderated by JINSA Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal.