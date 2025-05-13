Watch Webinar – Israel War Update 5/13
Israel’s Security Cabinet on May 4 approved a new offensive against Hamas that would involve the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) taking and holding territory within Gaza. The new operation, “Gideon’s Chariots,” is expected to begin after President Donald Trump’s upcoming Middle East visit, to allow Hamas a chance to accept a hostage release agreement within the next week, although Hamas has indicated there is “no point” in striking a deal. In parallel, Israel and the U.S. are finalizing a new aid delivery system for Gaza to facilitate more direct and efficient distribution while ensuring that assistance does not reach Hamas.
Meanwhile, Yemen recently launched ballistic missiles and UAVs toward Israel, striking near Ben Gurion airport, prompting Israeli strikes in response. Despite President Trump unexpectedly announcing a halt to the U.S. military campaign against the Houthis in exchange for the terrorist group ceasing attacks on commercial shipping, Houthi leaders have vowed further retaliation against Israel, warning Israelis to “stay in shelters, or leave your homeland immediately.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed Israel will “defend ourselves alone” against the Houthis.
To discuss these emerging developments in Israel’s ongoing military operations and the broader implications for regional security, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellows IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and IDF MG (ret.) Amikam Norkin. The discussion was moderated by JINSA Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal.
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror
IDF Major General (ret.) Yaakov Amidror is a Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy Distinguished Fellow. MG Amidror was formerly the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Israel, as well as the head of the National Security Council, from 2011-2013. During his 36-year career in the IDF, MG Amidror served as Commander of IDF Military Colleges, Military Secretary for the Minister of Defense, Director of the Intelligence Analysis Division, and as Intelligence Officer for the Northern Command.
IDF MG (ret.) Amikam Norkin
Major General (ret.) Amikam Norkin joined JINSA as a Distinguished Fellow in February 2023. MG Norkin is the Former Commander of the Israeli Air Force and a former member of the Israel Defense Forces General Staff. As the IAF’s Commander, he was responsible for all of the IDF’s aviation operations, including all air and space defense and offense activities, turning the IAF to the IDF’s leading strategic arm and leading this critical organization in a rapidly changing environment with various multiple challenges.
Blaise Misztal
Blaise Misztal is the Vice President for Policy at JINSA. His research interests include Iran and its nuclear program, U.S.-Turkey relations, countering extremism, and strategic competition. Prior to joining JINSA, he served as the Executive Director of the Task Force on Extremism in Fragile States, a congressionally mandated project convened by the U.S. Institute of Peace, and Director of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s National Security Program. He has testified before Congress and published widely—including op-eds in the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, New Republic, and Roll Call.