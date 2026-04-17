Watch Webinar – Lebanon Ceasefire: Progress or Déjà Vu?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here to read a transcript.

The Israeli and Lebanese governments agreed to a 10-day pause in hostilities on April 16, a potential precursor to a longer-term ceasefire. It concludes, for now, Israel’s weekslong operation against Hezbollah after the group joined the Iran war just several days in, attacking Israel on March 1. The real question now is what comes at the end of the 10 days. A November 2024 Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, like others before it, was meant to break the vicious ceasefire-war-ceasefire loop that has characterized the security situation for years. Yet lax enforcement made Hezbollah’s re-emergence and the next war inevitable.

To discuss the Lebanon ceasefire, what happens next, and the prospects for real disarmament of Hezbollah, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, former Head of Israel’s National Security Council.

JINSA Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal moderated the discussion.