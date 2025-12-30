Watch Webinar – Netanyahu’s Summit With Trump
Click here to read a transcript.
The docket was full for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit on Monday, December 29, with President Donald Trump. Their sixth in-person meeting this year focused on Phase Two of the U.S.-brokered Gaza framework, including Hamas’s disarmament and the future governance and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, as well as efforts to counter Iran’s resurgent nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Among other issues, the summit also covered developments in Syria and Lebanon, and President Trump used the meeting to warn Iran explicitly about rebuilding capabilities that were targeted in the 12-Day War in June.
JINSA hosted an exclusive conversation regarding Netanyahu’s visit with IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, JINSA Distinguished Fellow and Israel’s former National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister; Elliott Abrams, JINSA Gaza Futures Task Force Member and former U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela; and John Hannah, JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow and former National Security Advisor to U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney.
JINSA Fellow for American Strategy Jonathan Ruhe moderated the conversation.
Elliott Abrams
Elliott Abrams serves on JINSA’s Iran Policy Project task force and is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). He served as deputy assistant to the president and deputy national security advisor in the administration of President George W. Bush, where he supervised U.S. policy in the Middle East for the White House, and as Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela in the administration of Donald Trump.
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror
IDF Major General (ret.) Yaakov Amidror is a Distinguished Fellow at JINSA. MG Amidror was formerly the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Israel, as well as the head of the National Security Council, from 2011-2013. During his 36-year career in the IDF, MG Amidror served as Commander of IDF Military Colleges, Military Secretary for the Minister of Defense, Director of the Intelligence Analysis Division, and as Intelligence Officer for the Northern Command.
John Hannah
John Hannah is Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow at JINSA. John served in senior foreign policy positions for both Democratic and Republican administrations, including as former Vice President Dick Cheney’s National Security Advisor from 2005-2009 and as Vice President Cheney’s Deputy National Security Advisor for the Middle East from 2001-2005.
Jonathan Ruhe
Jonathan Ruhe is Fellow for American Strategy at JINSA. Prior to joining JINSA, he worked at the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC), where he focused on Middle East and former Soviet Union security issues. His commentary has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Foreign Policy, The Dispatch, and various international media outlets.