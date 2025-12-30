Watch Webinar – Netanyahu’s Summit With Trump

Click here to read a transcript.

The docket was full for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit on Monday, December 29, with President Donald Trump. Their sixth in-person meeting this year focused on Phase Two of the U.S.-brokered Gaza framework, including Hamas’s disarmament and the future governance and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, as well as efforts to counter Iran’s resurgent nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Among other issues, the summit also covered developments in Syria and Lebanon, and President Trump used the meeting to warn Iran explicitly about rebuilding capabilities that were targeted in the 12-Day War in June.

JINSA hosted an exclusive conversation regarding Netanyahu’s visit with IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, JINSA Distinguished Fellow and Israel’s former National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister; Elliott Abrams, JINSA Gaza Futures Task Force Member and former U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela; and John Hannah, JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow and former National Security Advisor to U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney.



JINSA Fellow for American Strategy Jonathan Ruhe moderated the conversation.