Watch Webinar on Alleged Jordanian Coup w/IDF Gen Amidror, Hon. Mary Beth Long & John Hannah



Featuring:

IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror

Distinguished Fellow, JINSA Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy

Former National Security Advisor, Prime Minister of Israel

The Honorable Mary Beth Long

Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs in the Office of the Secretary of Defense