Watch Webinar – Protests Sweep Iran

Click here to read a transcript.

What started as a protest in Tehran over the declining value of Iran’s rial has quickly evolved into a nationwide uprising with the Iranian people calling for the regime’s downfall. Iranian police have responded violently to the country’s largest protests since 2022, firing into crowds and killing several peaceful demonstrators. President Donald Trump publicly expressed his support, asserting that the United States is “locked and loaded,” and will come to the Iranian people’s defense if the regime kills protestors.

To discuss Trump’s threats and the protests’ long-term implications, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring Dr. Ray Takeyh, JINSA Iran Policy Project Member and Hasib J. Sabbagh Senior Fellow for Middle East Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations; and Mariam Memarsadeghi, Director of the Cyrus Forum for Iran’s Future and Senior Fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute.

JINSA President & CEO Dr. Michael Makovsky moderated the conversation.