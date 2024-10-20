Watch Webinar – Sinwar is Dead. What’s Next?

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday, October 17 that its soldiers killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was considered the main force behind Hamas’s brutal attack against Israel on October 7. Sinwar’s death is a significant achievement and a symbolic victory, capping a month of mounting military momentum for Israel. But Sinwar’s death, although a turning point, is not the end of the war.

To learn about the operation that killed Sinwar and what it means for the Israel’s operations in Gaza and beyond, JINSA hosted for an emergency briefing featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellow Yaakov Amidror and JINSA’s Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish. The discussion was moderated by JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah.