Watch Webinar – The Widening War: Iran, Hezbollah, and the Gulf States

Click here to read a transcript.

Since the launch of Operations Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, U.S. and Israeli forces have achieved extraordinary success in striking Iranian leadership targets, regime infrastructure, and missiles and drones. Yet, even while Iran’s retaliatory fire is decreasing, it is nevertheless attempting to broaden the conflict into a regional war.

Iran has launched missile and drone attacks against not just Israel and U.S. military targets, but also several Gulf states, regional energy infrastructure, and commercial shipping. As a result, Brent crude prices have risen by 15 percent, while LNG tanker freight rates have surged by 40 percent. At the same time, ship insurers are canceling war-risk coverage for vessels operating in the Gulf.

In addition, Hezbollah has entered the war, prompting Israeli strikes on the terror group’s command centers and renewed IDF ground operations in Lebanon.

JINSA hosted a webinar examining the latest developments featuring IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, JINSA Distinguished Fellow and Israel’s former National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister; Gen Charles Wald, USAF (ret.), JINSA Distinguished Fellow and former Deputy Commander, U.S. European Command; and John Hannah, JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow.

JINSA Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal moderated the conversation.