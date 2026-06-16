Webinar – U.S.-Iran Deal Reached
Click here to read a transcript.
The United States and Iran have reached a deal. Nearly 70 days after a temporary ceasefire halted full-scale war, President Donald Trump announced in a June 14 Truth Social post that “the Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” with formal signing slated for June 19. According to President Trump, the deal ends all maritime shipping restrictions and the U.S. blockade. It also reportedly extends the current ceasefire for 60 days, during which time negotiations will continue.
Beyond that, as a recent JINSA infographic highlighted, little is publicly known about the deal’s contents or implementation. Media reports vary widely, and U.S. and Iranian officials are publicly contradicting each other on critical issues like sanctions relief, the Iranian nuclear program, and the Lebanese front. But both what reportedly is in the deal—including limitations on U.S. regional force posture and Israel’s freedom of action against Hezbollah—and is not—constraints on Iran’s missile program and proxy funding—have raised concerns about the deal itself, and the state of U.S. leverage going forward.
To discuss the deal and what it portends for the future, JINSA held a webinar featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, former National Security Advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister; JINSA Iran Policy Project member Elliott Abrams, former U.S. Special Representative to Iran and former U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor; and JINSA’s Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal.
JINSA’s Associate Director for Foreign Policy Ari Cicurel moderated the discussion.
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IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror is a Distinguished Fellow at JINSA. Prior to joining JINSA, MG Amidror was the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Israel, as well as the head of Israel’s National Security Council. MG (ret.) Amidror also has served as Director of Israel’s Intelligence Analysis Division.
Elliott Abrams
Elliott Abrams a member of JINSA’s Iran Policy Project and the former U.S. Special Representative for Iran, as well as the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs.
Blaise Misztal
Blaise Misztal is the Vice President for Policy at JINSA. Misztal previously was a Fellow at the Hudson Institute, and has held roles as the Executive Director of the Task Force on Extremism in Fragile States and Director of the National Security Program at the Bipartisan Policy Center.
Ari Cicurel
Ari Cicurel has been Associate Director of Foreign Policy at JINSA since January 2025. His prior roles at JINSA include as Assistant Director of Foreign Policy from 2023-2025, Senior Policy Analyst from 2020-2023, and Policy Analyst from September 2018-January 2020.