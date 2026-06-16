Webinar – U.S.-Iran Deal Reached

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The United States and Iran have reached a deal. Nearly 70 days after a temporary ceasefire halted full-scale war, President Donald Trump announced in a June 14 Truth Social post that “the Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” with formal signing slated for June 19. According to President Trump, the deal ends all maritime shipping restrictions and the U.S. blockade. It also reportedly extends the current ceasefire for 60 days, during which time negotiations will continue.

Beyond that, as a recent JINSA infographic highlighted, little is publicly known about the deal’s contents or implementation. Media reports vary widely, and U.S. and Iranian officials are publicly contradicting each other on critical issues like sanctions relief, the Iranian nuclear program, and the Lebanese front. But both what reportedly is in the deal—including limitations on U.S. regional force posture and Israel’s freedom of action against Hezbollah—and is not—constraints on Iran’s missile program and proxy funding—have raised concerns about the deal itself, and the state of U.S. leverage going forward.

To discuss the deal and what it portends for the future, JINSA held a webinar featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, former National Security Advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister; JINSA Iran Policy Project member Elliott Abrams, former U.S. Special Representative to Iran and former U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor; and JINSA’s Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal.

JINSA’s Associate Director for Foreign Policy Ari Cicurel moderated the discussion.