JINSA Congratulates the 2022 Class of MG Sidney Shachnow Grateful Nation Award Recipients

The Grateful Nation Award, established in 2003, renamed the MG Sidney Shachnow Grateful Nation Award in 2019, is presented annually to six young heroes recognized for having distinguished themselves through superior conduct in the War on Terrorism. Honorees are nominated and selected by their respective service. The honorees come from the enlisted, noncommissioned officer and junior officer ranks. Honorees represent each of the five branches of the U.S. military and the U.S. Special Operations Command.

Major Kyle Peatfield, USA

representing U.S. Army

First Lieutenant Robert Lamb III, USMC

Representing U.S. Marine Corps

Lieutenant Robert Baxter, USN

Representing U.S. Navy



Master Sergeant Samuel McCalister II, USAF

Representing U.S. Air Force

Master Sergeant William Cook, USA

Representing U.S. Special Operations Command



Past Grateful Nation Award Recipients

2021

USA: Sergeant First Class James S. Suong

USMC: First Sergeant Victor M. Martinez

USN: Chief Petty Officer Emily A. Grove

USCG: Chief Warrant Officer Paul Bostwick

USAF: Master Sergeant Ryan D. Otero

USSOCOM: Captain Christopher C. Calderone, USAF

2020

USA: CPT Jared D. Friedman

USMC: GySgt Jamal L. Harris

USN: CTR1 Andrew J. McCloat

USCG: MKCS Kenneth G. Kimball

USAF: SMSgt Manuel J. Herrera

USSOCOM: TSgt Zachery W. Sherwood, USAF

2019

USA: CW4 Christopher E. Moore

USMC: Sgt. Ryan A. Keith

USN: LCDR Alexa F. Jenkins

USCG: LTJG James R. Rizzo

USAF: TSgt. Michael C. O’Connor

USSOCOM: CW3 Joel C. Prather, USA



2018

USA: Master Sergeant Michael L. Settles

USMC: Staff Sergeant Jason T. Pacheco

USN: Lieutenant Commander Jacob W. Romelhardt

USCG: Lieutenant Emily H. Brockway

USAF: Master Sergeant Daniel P. McKnight

USSOCOM: Major Cade A. Reedy, USAF

2017

USA: Master Sergeant Michael B. Woodman

USMC: Gunnery Sergeant Patricia L. Reynolds

USN: Lieutenant Andrew J. Lang

USCG: Maritime Enforcement Specialist Chief Robert M. Freeman

USAF: Senior Master Sergeant Howard T. Loughran

USSOCOM: Staff Sergeant Alan A. Gonzales, USAF

2016

USA: Staff Sergeant Jared W. Gabriel

USMC: Gunnery Sergeant Craig J. Wilcox

USN: Senior Chief Petty Officer Benny M. Flores

USCG: Lieutenant Commander Jonathan I. Schafler

USAF: Senior Master Sergeant Michael G. Becker

USSOCOM: Captain Randy S. Buckley, USAF

2015

USA: Major Lee Spencer Wallace

USMC: Sergeant Amanda J. Eason

USN: Petty Officer First Class John P. Palomares

USCG: Chief Machinery Technician William Haynes

USAF: Technical Sergeant James P. Fitzgerald

USSOCOM: Captain Eric D. Barger, USA

2014

USA: Captain James A. Boston

USMC: Staff Sergeant Adel M. Abudayeh

USN: Lieutenant Commander Andrew W. Boyden

USCG: Chief Boatswain’s Mate Douglas H. Schneider

USAF: Captain Daniel J. Beirne

USSOCOM: Major Timothy J. Rott, USAF

2013

USA: First Lieutenant Robert A. Heber, Jr.

USMC: Sergeant Anthony A. Arriaga

USN: Chief Petty Officer Brian P. High

USCG: Petty Officer Third Class Michael R. Brooks

USAF: Technical Sergeant Michael T. Blout

USSOCOM: Captain William R. Wright, USA

2012

USA: Sergeant First Class James T. Osaer

USMC: Sergeant Brian A. Riddle

USN: Petty Officer Eric J. Strauss

USCG: Boatswains Mate First Class Jonathan Tatroe

USAF: Technical Sergeant Clint T. Campbell (AFSOC)

USSOCOM: Master Sergeant Paul L. Wiseman, USA

2011

USA: Master Sergeant Brendan O’Connor

USMC: Sergeant Joseph M. Perez

USN: Lieutenant Junior Grade Tyler Haught

USCG: Petty Officer Second Class Timothy Webb

USAF: Technical Sergeant Theodor V. Hofknecht

USSOCOM: Staff Sergeant Graham H. Jacobs, USMC

2010

USA: Staff Sergeant Christopher B. Waiters

USMC: Corporal Daniel F. Hickey

USN: Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Adam L. Brown (posthumous)

USCG: Petty Officer Second Class Brandon Ramos

USAF: Staff Sergeant Christopher N. Freeman

USSOCOM: Petty Officer First Class (SEAL) Corey S. Novotny, USN

2009

USA: Sergeant Gregory S. Ruske

USMC: Corporal Richard S. Weinmaster

USN: Senior Chief (SEAL) John W. Marcum

USCG: Lieutenant Commander Thomas L. Boyles

USAF: Major Austin A. Moore

USSOCOM: Technical Sergeant Christopher B. Grove, USAF

