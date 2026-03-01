Watch Webinar – U.S. and Israel Strike Iran

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here to read a transcript.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran in what President Donald Trump described as a “massive and ongoing” military campaign. This historic joint operation—dubbed Epic Fury and Roaring Lion by the United States and Israel, respectively—eliminated senior Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, Mohammad Shirazi, and IRGC Chief Mohammad Pakpour, and targeted other key elements of Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure.

The daylight attack came just days after Iran once again rebuffed American diplomatic proposals. President Trump called on the Iranian people to “take over your government,” while warning that the campaign may continue for days. Iran subsequently launched retaliatory strikes toward Israel and U.S. targets across the region, with explosions reported in multiple Gulf states and regional airspace disruptions underway.

JINSA hosted a webinar examining the objectives of Operations Epic Fury and Roaring Lion as well as what this moment means for the Iranian regime, regional stability, and U.S.-Israel strategic coordination. The webinar featured JINSA Hertog Distinguished Fellow Gen Frank McKenzie, USMC (ret.), former Commander, United States Central Command; JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, former National Security Advisor to Israel’s Prime Minister; and JINSA Sherman-Vidal Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Oded Bassiuk, former head of the IDF Operations Directorate.

The discussion was moderated by JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.