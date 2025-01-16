Watch Webinar – Gaza Ceasefire Deal
On January 15, a hostage and ceasefire deal was reached to halt hostilities in the Gaza Strip following months of painstaking negotiations and Israeli military successes against Hamas. The deal reportedly involves the release of hostages from Hamas captivity in stages in exchange for Palestinian terrorists being released from Israeli custody, Israeli troops withdrawing from the Netzarim Corridor to the buffer zone bordering Israel, and a surge of humanitarian aid into the enclave, among other elements.
To discuss the details and implications of the historic ceasefire deal, JINSA hosted a conversation featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah. The discussion was moderated by JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror is a Distinguished Fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy. MG Amidror was formerly the National Security Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as the head of Israel’s National Security Council from 2011-13. MG Amidror served as Commander of IDF Military Colleges, Military Secretary for the Minister of Defense, Director of the Intelligence Analysis Division, and as Intelligence Officer for the Northern Command.
John Hannah
John Hannah is the Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy. Hannah served in senior foreign policy positions for both Democratic and Republican administrations, including as former Vice President Dick Cheney’s National Security Advisor from 2005-2009 and as Vice President Cheney’s Deputy National Security Advisor for the Middle East from 2001-2005. Previously, he also served as a senior advisor to Secretary of State Warren Christopher during the Bill Clinton administration, and as a senior member of Secretary of State James A. Baker’s Policy Planning Staff during the presidency of George H.W. Bush. Outside of government, Hannah was Senior Counselor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Senior Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, and a lawyer practicing in the area of international dispute resolution. Hannah received his BA from Duke University, his JD from the Yale Law School, and did graduate work in international relations at Stanford University.
Michael Makovsky, PhD
Michael Makovsky, PhD is President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), which he joined in 2013. A U.S. national security expert, he has worked extensively on U.S. policy toward Iran’s nuclear program, Israel, and the broader Middle East, as well as the intersection of international energy markets and politics with U.S. national security.