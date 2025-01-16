Watch Webinar – Gaza Ceasefire Deal

On January 15, a hostage and ceasefire deal was reached to halt hostilities in the Gaza Strip following months of painstaking negotiations and Israeli military successes against Hamas. The deal reportedly involves the release of hostages from Hamas captivity in stages in exchange for Palestinian terrorists being released from Israeli custody, Israeli troops withdrawing from the Netzarim Corridor to the buffer zone bordering Israel, and a surge of humanitarian aid into the enclave, among other elements.

To discuss the details and implications of the historic ceasefire deal, JINSA hosted a conversation featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah. The discussion was moderated by JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.