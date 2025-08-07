Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update (8/7)

Click here to read a transcript.

Over the weekend, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad published disturbing videos of starved Israeli hostages begging for their release, renewing protests in Israel for a ceasefire, and prompting Prime Minister Netanyahu to call on the Red Cross to visit the hostages and provide medical assistance. The videos come as Hamas rejects the latest U.S.-backed ceasefire efforts, and as Israel seeks to expand operations in Gaza and tries to rescue the remaining hostages.

At the same time, international efforts to isolate Israel are intensifying. France, Britain, and Canada have threatened to recognize a Palestinian state as soon as next month, and Israel is targeted by increasingly heavy criticism for its alleged failures to facilitate humanitarian aid inside Gaza.

To discuss these developments, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror.

JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD, moderated the discussion.