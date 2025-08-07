Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update (8/7)
Over the weekend, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad published disturbing videos of starved Israeli hostages begging for their release, renewing protests in Israel for a ceasefire, and prompting Prime Minister Netanyahu to call on the Red Cross to visit the hostages and provide medical assistance. The videos come as Hamas rejects the latest U.S.-backed ceasefire efforts, and as Israel seeks to expand operations in Gaza and tries to rescue the remaining hostages.
At the same time, international efforts to isolate Israel are intensifying. France, Britain, and Canada have threatened to recognize a Palestinian state as soon as next month, and Israel is targeted by increasingly heavy criticism for its alleged failures to facilitate humanitarian aid inside Gaza.
To discuss these developments, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror.
JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD, moderated the discussion.
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror
IDF Major General (ret.) Yaakov Amidror is a Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy Distinguished Fellow. General Amidror was formerly the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Israel, as well as the head of the National Security Council, from 2011-2013.
Michael Makovsky, PhD
Michael Makovsky, since 2013, has been President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA). Makovsky has worked extensively on U.S.-Israel defense ties, U.S. policy toward Iran, Syria, Iraq, Gaza, the Persian Gulf, the role of energy in U.S. national security policy, and the Eastern Mediterranean.