Watch Webinar – Iran’s Missile Attack and What’s Next

JINSA’s timely webinar with Israeli generals fresh out of their bomb shelters and the former national security advisor to the U.S. vice president provided an immediate, on-the-ground reaction to Iran’s massive missile attack against Israel, including discussions of its context in light of the recent killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and an IRGC general in Beirut, as well as the possible Israeli and U.S. responses to this all-out attack.

The webinar featured JINSA’s Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish, JINSA Distinguished Fellows IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and IDF MG (ret.) Amikam Norkin, and JINSA’s Charles & Randi Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah. The discussion was moderated by JINSA’s President & CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.