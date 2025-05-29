Watch Webinar – Israel at War Update 5/29
Israel continues actively seeking to reestablish security on multiple fronts. In Gaza, Israel is expanding military operations—including an ambitious plan to control 75 percent of the enclave by August—while recently launching a new aid distribution effort involving private contractors, as first recommended by JINSA. To Israel’s northeast, Syria is reportedly engaging in direct deconfliction talks with Israeli leaders amid Turkey’s push to establish military bases throughout the country. Houthi attacks, reportedly including 41 ballistic missiles targeting Israel since March 18, are regularly sending Israelis scrambling for shelter.
In the backdrop, U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations continue without any visible progress as the deadline for a deal looms.
To dissect the latest developments in Israel’s multifront war, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA’s Julian & Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish, JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, and JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah.
The discussion was moderated by JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror
IDF Major General (ret.) Yaakov Amidror is a Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy Distinguished Fellow. MG Amidror was formerly the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Israel, as well as the head of the National Security Council, from 2011-2013. During his 36-year career in the IDF, MG Amidror served as Commander of IDF Military Colleges, Military Secretary for the Minister of Defense, Director of the Intelligence Analysis Division, and as Intelligence Officer for the Northern Command.
IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish
IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish is the Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA). MG Ayish served in the IDF for 36 years and retired in 2016, concluding an accomplished career during which he attained the rank of Major General. Throughout his distinguished service, he served in core and operational command positions in the IDF ground forces and in senior command and managerial positions in the IDF General Staff. In his last position, MG Ayish served for four years as Israel’s Defense and Armed Forces Attaché to the United States in Washington, D.C.
John Hannah
John Hannah is the Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy. John served in senior foreign policy positions for both Democratic and Republican administrations, including as former Vice President Dick Cheney’s National Security Advisor from 2005-2009 and as Vice President Cheney’s Deputy National Security Advisor for the Middle East from 2001-2005. Hannah received his B.A. from Duke University, his J.D. from the Yale Law School, and did graduate work in international relations at Stanford University.
Michael Makovsky, PhD
Michael Makovsky, PhD is President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), which he joined in 2013. A U.S. national security expert, he has worked extensively on U.S. policy toward Iran’s nuclear program, Israel, and the broader Middle East, as well as the intersection of international energy markets and politics with U.S. national security. Makovsky has written articles, op-eds and editorials for various publications on U.S. national security issues primarily involving the Middle East as well as energy markets. He is also author of Churchill’s Promised Land (Yale University Press), a diplomatic-intellectual history of Winston Churchill’s complex relationship with Zionism.