Watch Webinar – Israel at War Update 5/29

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Israel continues actively seeking to reestablish security on multiple fronts. In Gaza, Israel is expanding military operations—including an ambitious plan to control 75 percent of the enclave by August—while recently launching a new aid distribution effort involving private contractors, as first recommended by JINSA. To Israel’s northeast, Syria is reportedly engaging in direct deconfliction talks with Israeli leaders amid Turkey’s push to establish military bases throughout the country. Houthi attacks, reportedly including 41 ballistic missiles targeting Israel since March 18, are regularly sending Israelis scrambling for shelter.

In the backdrop, U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations continue without any visible progress as the deadline for a deal looms.

To dissect the latest developments in Israel’s multifront war, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA’s Julian & Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish, JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, and JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah.

The discussion was moderated by JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.