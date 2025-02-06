Watch Webinar – Netanyahu Visits the White House
On February 4, President Donald Trump met with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, making Netanyahu the first world leader to meet with Trump since his inauguration. The summit came at a critical juncture for the Middle East and for U.S. policy. The futures of the Gaza ceasefire, the enclave itself, and ongoing tensions in Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank remain uncertain, all while Iran’s progress toward a nuclear weapon continues unabated. At the same time, U.S. leadership offers opportunities to help address these threats and pursue greater Israeli integration with the region.
JINSA hosted a discussion analyzing the bilateral meeting and its implications with Former Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela, Amb. Elliott Abrams, JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, and JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah.
This discussion was moderated by JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.
Amb. Elliott Abrams
Elliott Abrams is senior fellow for Middle Eastern studies at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in Washington, DC. He served as deputy assistant to the president and deputy national security advisor in the administration of President George W. Bush, where he supervised U.S. policy in the Middle East for the White House, and as Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela in the administration of Donald Trump. Amb. Abrams additionally serves as Chairman for the Vandenberg Coalition, a non-partisan network of foreign policy experts.
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror is a Distinguished Fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy. MG Amidror was formerly the National Security Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as the head of Israel’s National Security Council from 2011-13. MG Amidror served as Commander of IDF Military Colleges, Military Secretary for the Minister of Defense, Director of the Intelligence Analysis Division, and as Intelligence Officer for the Northern Command.
John Hannah
John Hannah is the Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy. Hannah served in senior foreign policy positions for both Democratic and Republican administrations, including as former Vice President Dick Cheney’s National Security Advisor from 2005-2009 and as Vice President Cheney’s Deputy National Security Advisor for the Middle East from 2001-2005. Previously, he also served as a senior advisor to Secretary of State Warren Christopher during the Bill Clinton administration, and as a senior member of Secretary of State James A. Baker’s Policy Planning Staff during the presidency of George H.W. Bush.
Michael Makovsky, PhD
Michael Makovsky, PhD is President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), which he joined in 2013. A U.S. national security expert, he has worked extensively on U.S. policy toward Iran’s nuclear program, Israel, and the broader Middle East, as well as the intersection of international energy markets and politics with U.S. national security. Makovsky has written articles, op-eds and editorials for various publications on U.S. national security issues primarily involving the Middle East as well as energy markets. He is also author of Churchill’s Promised Land (Yale University Press), a diplomatic-intellectual history of Winston Churchill’s complex relationship with Zionism.