Watch Webinar – Netanyahu Visits the White House

On February 4, President Donald Trump met with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, making Netanyahu the first world leader to meet with Trump since his inauguration. The summit came at a critical juncture for the Middle East and for U.S. policy. The futures of the Gaza ceasefire, the enclave itself, and ongoing tensions in Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank remain uncertain, all while Iran’s progress toward a nuclear weapon continues unabated. At the same time, U.S. leadership offers opportunities to help address these threats and pursue greater Israeli integration with the region.

JINSA hosted a discussion analyzing the bilateral meeting and its implications with Former Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela, Amb. Elliott Abrams, JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, and JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah.

This discussion was moderated by JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.