Watch Webinar – Northern War Report Release



JINSA hosted a panel discussion on its new report released today, Israel’s Coming Northern War: A U.S.-Israel Strategy to Defeat Hezbollah. This timely and comprehensive report details the existential threats Israel faces and their direct implications for the United States, laying out a proactive strategy to defend shared interests by removing strategic daylight in the bilateral partnership, supporting Israel’s legitimate self-defense, and enabling Israel to defeat Hezbollah as quickly and decisively as possible.

The discussion featured JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, JINSA’s Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish, and JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah. The discussion was moderated by JINSA Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe.