Watch Webinar – The Case for a U.S.-Israel Mutual Defense Treaty Post-10/7

Everything that has transpired since Hamas’s October 7 attack, including the subsequent multi-front war that Israel has faced against Iran and its proxies, and the ups and downs experienced by the U.S.-Israel relationship, only confirms that the more daylight that exists between the United States and Israel, the more Iran and its proxies are emboldened to provoke, destabilize, and wreak violence. Conversely, the less such daylight between the two partners, the greater chance for regional peace and stability.

That is why JINSA released a new paper arguing the importance of concluding a U.S.-Israel mutual defense treaty. JINSA has called for such a treaty dating back to 2018; the events of the past year again call attention to the vital role that formalizing a U.S.-Israel alliance could play in building a more stable and secure strategic architecture in the Middle East.

JINSA hosted a discussion on its newest paper and the strategic benefits, to both countries, of a U.S.-Israel mutual defense treaty featuring JINSA’s Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish and JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah. JINSA’s President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD moderated the discussion.