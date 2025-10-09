Watch Webinar – Gaza Ceasefire

Click here to read a transcript.

Two years after Hamas’s brutal attack against Israel ignited a devastating war in Gaza, President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The agreement came together after U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, traveled to Cairo to negotiate the plan with representatives from Israel, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.

In the first phase of the deal, Hamas must release the remaining 48 hostages within 72 hours in exchange for Israeli forces halting offensive operations and partially withdrawing from the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated afterwards that the deal showed considerable promise for peace and that it was “a great day for Israel.”

JINSA hosted a webinar analyzing the ceasefire deal and prospects for peace. The discussion featured JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah.

JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD, moderated the conversation.