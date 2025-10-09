Watch Webinar – Gaza Ceasefire
Click here to read a transcript.
Two years after Hamas’s brutal attack against Israel ignited a devastating war in Gaza, President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The agreement came together after U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, traveled to Cairo to negotiate the plan with representatives from Israel, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.
In the first phase of the deal, Hamas must release the remaining 48 hostages within 72 hours in exchange for Israeli forces halting offensive operations and partially withdrawing from the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated afterwards that the deal showed considerable promise for peace and that it was “a great day for Israel.”
JINSA hosted a webinar analyzing the ceasefire deal and prospects for peace. The discussion featured JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah.
JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD, moderated the conversation.
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror
IDF Major General (ret.) Yaakov Amidror is a Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy Distinguished Fellow. General Amidror was formerly the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Israel, as well as the head of the National Security Council, from 2011-2013.
John Hannah
John Hannah is the Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy. John served in senior foreign policy positions for both Democratic and Republican administrations, including as former Vice President Dick Cheney’s National Security Advisor from 2005-2009 and as Vice President Cheney’s Deputy National Security Advisor for the Middle East from 2001-2005.
Michael Makovsky, PhD
Michael Makovsky, since 2013, has been President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA). Makovsky has worked extensively on U.S.-Israel defense ties, U.S. policy toward Iran, Syria, Iraq, Gaza, the Persian Gulf, the role of energy in U.S. national security policy, and the Eastern Mediterranean.