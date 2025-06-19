Watch Webinar – Operation Rising Lion Update 6/19

Since June 13, Israel has struck over 1,100 targets, including key nodes of Iran’s military, energy sector, and nuclear program. While regime overthrow is not an explicit Israeli objective, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Iranian people, “if we can help you achieve your freedom, that is a noble and worthy cause.”

However, potential U.S. military involvement in Iran itself—particularly the use of strategic bombers to neutralize the deeply-buried Fordow nuclear facility—remains the ultimate X-factor. President Donald Trump, on June 17, demanded the Iranian regime’s “unconditional surrender.” Asked on June 18 about a possible U.S. strike on Iran, Trump exercised strategic ambiguity, stating, “I may do it. I may not do it. Nobody knows what I’m going to do.” Meanwhile, reports indicate that Iran is seeking an off-ramp from Israel’s punishing campaign.

JINSA hosted a webinar to discuss the latest developments in the conflict and where its trajectory may be headed. The webinar featured JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, Julian & Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish, JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Amikam Norkin, and JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah. The webinar was moderated by JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.